Kobalt signs Max Wolfgang to global publishing deal

Max Wolfgang, the UK-based songwriter and producer best known for his work with Olivia Dean, Blackpink, BTS and Ed Sheeran, has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Kobalt.

Wolfgang recently teamed up with Olivia Dean for the release of her new single, Time.

Wolfgang was previously the frontman of UK alternative rock band Wolf Gang.

As a songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist, he has worked across multiple UK and US No.1 albums and collaborated with Max Martin, Sia and Laufey.

“We are over the moon to be working with Max, and of course, Angus,” said Kenny McGoff, head of creative, UK. “The quality of songwriting speaks for itself. He brings so much to the party and we are proud as punch to be in it with him."

"Max is one of the very best writers the UK has, and it has been a longtime dream of ours to have him on our roster," said Emma Tivnen, senior A&R Manager. "We are so happy he has decided to join us here at Kobalt and we can't wait to see everything we can achieve together in this next important stage of his career."

As well as working with Olivia Dean, Laufey and Kelly Clarkson, Wolfgang co-wrote Blackpink’s Hard To Love, from their chart-topping album Born Pink.

"I’m thrilled to have signed my publishing with Kobalt and the brilliant team there," said Max Wolfgang. "I'm really looking forward to working closely with them for this next chapter!"

Angus Murray, of Headlights Management, said: "We’re delighted to be working with the Kobalt team as Max embarks on this next phase of his career. We share a similar vision creatively and strategically, and the international structure suits Max well given the considerable time he spends working in the US and Europe."

PHOTO: William Hickman