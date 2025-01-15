Kobalt signs publishing deal with Crowded House's Tim Finn

Kobalt has signed a worldwide publishing deal with Tim Finn.

Kobalt will administer Finn’s entire catalogue of songs, which includes Split Enz’s I Hope I Never, I See Red and Six Months In A Leaky Boat, and Crowded House’s Four Seasons In One Day, It’s Only Natural and Weather With You. Weather With You was the band’s breakthrough single in the UK and US.

Finn's latest work has included songs and soundtracks for film, television and musical theatre.

“We are thrilled to announce this new partnership with Tim Finn, a legendary figure in the world of music,” said Simon Moor, managing director of Kobalt for the APAC region. “From his groundbreaking work with Split Enz to his contributions to Crowded House and his illustrious solo career, Tim has consistently showcased his incredible songwriting talent.

“This agreement brings together Top 10 hits like Weather With You from the Woodface album, Dirty Creature and Six Months In A Leaky Boat, from Split Enz, solo classics such as Fraction Too Much Friction and Persuasion, which spent six weeks at No.1 on the newly established US radio format Triple A.”

It feels like a new chapter is waiting to be written for me and my songs Tim Finn

Moor added: “Having seen Split Enz as my very first concert as a teenager, this collaboration holds a special significance. We look forward to working closely with Tim to bring his music to new audiences and explore creative opportunities globally."

Tim Finn said: “Simon Moor and his team at Kobalt are energised music lovers. I’m excited to see what we can do together. It feels like a new chapter is waiting to be written for me and my songs.”

