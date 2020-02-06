Kobalt signs Savages singer Jehnny Beth

Kobalt has signed Savages singer-songwriter Jehnny Beth to a worldwide publishing admin deal.

Beth’s writing partner Johnny Hostile will also be a part of the deal, which covers administration, synchronisation and creative support for Beth’s current catalogue and upcoming debut solo album To Love is to Live, along with future releases.

Beth said: "I am very pleased to be joining the Kobalt family for this new chapter of my work. I can’t wait to share with the world the new material I have been working on, and share that vision with Kobalt.”

Nick Robinson, Kobalt SVP of business development, said: “The opportunity to work with Jehnny Beth was a very welcome one. I've been a fan of hers since Savages completely blew me away with their track Husbands in 2013, then the albums that followed and their incendiary live shows. There's no question Jehnny Beth is an iconic singer, artist and songwriter and she and Johnny have taken a huge creative step forward with this amazing upcoming album."

Beth is the singer and co-writer in Mercury Prize-nominated Savages, who are currently on hiatus. Beth has also performed alongside PJ Harvey, The xx and Anna Calvi, and recorded with Gorillaz and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes.

Beth and Hostile have also recorded the soundtrack to a documentary – XY Chelsea – about Wikileaks whistleblower Chelsea Manning. The writing duo also host Beats 1 radio programme Start Making Sense, and have launched Echoes with Jehnny Beth, a new music TV series in France.

By Sarah Thomas