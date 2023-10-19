Kobalt signs UK writer-producer Toby Scott to global publishing deal

Kobalt has signed UK writer-producer Toby Scott to a worldwide publishing deal, which includes global sync and creative services.

Scott has had global releases with Galantis, David Guetta, Tiësto, Alok, Dom Dolla, Anyma, DOD, Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Robin Schulz. He co-wrote the current Sophie & The Giants and Purple Disco Machine single Paradise, which reached the Top 5 in Germany, and has upcoming tracks with Tiësto, Khalid, Vintage Culture, Gryffin, Billy Gillies, Hannah Laing and more.

“It's fantastic to be working with Toby alongside Rich and Joe at Oyster,” said Kenny McGoff, head of Kobalt’s UK creative. “Toby has already had a fantastic career and continues to deliver hit songs that work both here in the UK and across the seas. We are ready and excited to amplify that with the global Kobalt team.”

Oyster Management’s Joe Taylor and Rich Perry added: “As soon as we heard Kenny and the Kobalt team were fans of Toby’s music, we knew they would make the perfect home for his songs – a truly international A&R team highly respected in the UK and around the world, plus unimpeachable collection and admin. Toby is one of the best producer writers out there, and Kobalt can help him become one of the biggest.”

Scott commented: “I’m thrilled to have signed to Kobalt. I’ve always been a huge fan of their approach and philosophy, and I'm very excited and inspired for the future musical journey working with the incredible Alison, Kenny, Emma, and the whole of the Kobalt family worldwide.”