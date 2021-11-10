Kobalt signs Young Thug in global publishing deal

Kobalt has announced that it has signed singer, songwriter and rapper Young Thug to a publishing deal.

The agreement includes publishing administration, including global sync and creative services for Young Thug's catalogue and future songs.

Last year, Young Thug had 14 hits in the US chart, and this year he secured two US No.1 albums with Punk and Slime Language 2. His recent collaboration with Drake and Future, Way 2 Sexy, reached No.11 in the UK charts (165,984 sales to date).

Young Thug is also the founder and CEO of Young Stoner Life Records.

Jill Tschogl, Kobalt Music vice president, creative, said: “Young Thug’s track record for impacting the modern sound of hip-hop, trap and popular music is undeniable. He is not only one of the most Influential songwriters and artists in rap today, but a cultural icon. It’s an honour to work closely with Young Thug and his team. We look forward to supporting his incredible talent and artistry.”