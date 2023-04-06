Kobalt teams with Clarence Coffee Jr on Artism Mind Music Publishing

Kobalt has partnered with songwriter, producer and executive Clarence Coffee Jr on Artism Mind Music Publishing.

The worldwide publishing administration agreement will include global sync and creative services for Artism’s future songs.

The first two signings are Caroline “Sur Back” Sans and Dan Ewins.

Kobalt has an existing publishing deal with Clarence Coffee Jr, whose songwriting and production credits include tracks recorded by Jessie Ware, Years & Years, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Olly Murs.

Alison Donald, head of global creative, Kobalt, said: "We are delighted to expand our relationship with Coffee as he launches Artism Mind Music. We want to congratulate him on signing these two exciting new songwriters, Dan Ewins and Caroline Sans aka Sur Back, to his roster and look forward to more to come.”

“It’s a blessing to be in the creator’s favour and protection,” said Clarence Coffee Jr, founder of Artism Mind Music Publishing. “Those are the only words I can currently use to describe the reality of being a part of this not always easy, yet beautiful life and creative atmosphere. Each day, I have been granted with life and the opportunity to collaborate with countless radiant and talented beings and entities like Caroline Sans, Dan Ewins, Kobalt Music, Advanced Alternative Media, and Lidya Gumus of Artism Mind Music Publishing. I am very grateful for their continued love, respect, belief, collaboration and support in this journey.”