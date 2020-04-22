Kobalt ups Chris Lakey to creative sync SVP

Kobalt has promoted Chris Lakey to the position of senior vice president, creative sync.

Based in Kobalt’s Los Angeles office, Lakey was previously vice president, creative sync.

He oversees the Los Angeles based creative sync team and has made Kobalt music contributions to major films and award-winning programmes.

Chief experience officer Jeannette Perez said: “Chris is one of the most well regarded creative sync executives in the music business. His promotion to senior vice president, creative sync is a testament to his dedication to Kobalt and our clients. For the past twelve years he has evangelized Kobalt’s songwriters and artists within the film and television community, resulting in thousands of opportunities for our clients. The relationships he has built are paramount to our collective success. In leading the LA creative sync team, Chris will ensure that we continually push the boundaries of creativity within our team.”

Co-head of Kobalt sync & brand partnerships, Rob Christensen, added: “Chris has an amazing knack for simultaneously understanding the needs of our clients and music supervisors alike. Time after time, it leads to getting our clients in front of the most high impact sync opportunities. At the core of it all, he’s a major music fan, and that excitement is infectious working with him every day. I’m thrilled that he’s leading our LA-based creative team.”

Lakey said: "I am more than excited about this new challenge as we continue to better serve our creators and align with their needs. In my 12 years here at Kobalt, I continue to experience and value the power of the songwriter-publisher relationship. It is not only critical to a songwriter's career and livelihood but, as important, to their creative expression. I am thankful to Jeannette Perez and the entire Kobalt family for this opportunity to continue to make Kobalt's creative synch department a leader within our industry."

Prior to joining Kobalt in 2008, the music industry veteran worked at Universal Music Publishing Group for eight years.