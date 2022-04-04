Kobalt ups Nuno Guerreiro to chief technology officer

Kobalt has announced that Nuno Guerreiro has been promoted to chief technology officer, effective from May 1, 2022. Since 2018, Guerreiro held the title of vice president of engineering at Kobalt.

The current CTO, Rian Liebenberg, is to step down at the end of April.

Kobalt CEO Laurent Hubert said: “Throughout the evolution and transformation of the business, Rian has been a critical leader and a key thought partner for Willard [Ahdritz, chairman] the board, and myself. He has helped Kobalt embrace new technologies and continue to be innovative and a leader in music. Nuno has been alongside him almost every step of the way, and it is fitting for a natural next step for him.”

Outgoing CTO Liebenberg added: “I’m grateful for the trust placed in me by Willard back in 2018 to take Kobalt’s unique global multi-rights platform forward while the industry was undergoing fundamental changes as fans shifted to streaming. We have assembled a world-class team who have executed the mission to apply scalable, modern technologies in order for us to continue serving our clients in complete transparency while maintaining industry-leading quality standards in registrations and collections.

Guerreiro said: “Rian welcomed me at Kobalt in late 2018, a company that stood out, with a strong focus on fairness and maximising rewards for creators. Considering the mission and having previously worked with Rian for several years, joining Kobalt was an obvious decision to make. I am indebted to him for his trust, leadership, mentorship, and all the opportunities he enabled me to pursue over the last three years. I am also grateful for the opportunity to lead a transformative journey at Kobalt and to continue to reimagine our technology to maximise the value created for our clients, for which I couldn't be more excited."