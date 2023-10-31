Kobalt ups Sean Dishman to senior director of creative

Sean Dishman has been promoted to senior director, creative at Kobalt.

Based in Los Angeles, Dishman has signed key Kobalt clients including Madison Cunningham, Magdalena Bay, Cuco, Mac DeMarco, Mild High Club, Jamila Woods, Dorian Electra, John Carroll Kirby, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, Sampa The Great, Poppy, Sam Evian, Kevin Morby and The Drums.

In addition, Dishman has facilitated many collaborations and releases for artists on and off the roster, such as Mallrat, Genesis Owusu, Lil Yachty, Claud, Eyedress, The Wombats, Girlpool, Serpentwithfeet, Yeek and Tkay Maidza.

Alison Donald, head of global creative, Kobalt, said: “Sean is an integral part of the Kobalt global A&R team, through his hard work and dedication, he has earned this promotion and I look forward to watching him continue to reach even greater heights.”

Jamie Kinelski, SVP & head of West Coast creative, Kobalt, said: “I’ve had the pleasure of watching Sean grow into an executive over the last decade. His knowledge and passion for music spills over into all that he does for our clients. His impeccable taste makes him a valued member of our global creative team, and I am thrilled to see continued growth at Kobalt.”

Sean Dishman said: "I’m excited to continue working alongside my team and with our amazing clients who inspire me every day. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do if it weren’t for our clients’ passion for music and their undeniable talents, and I look forward to continuing building our roster and helping them achieve their goals.”

Dishman began working at Kobalt as an intern in 2013 while still attending Berklee College of Music. After graduation, he rejoined Kobalt as an assistant within Kobalt’s A&R team.