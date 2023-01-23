Kora virtuoso Seckou Keita signs to Faber Alt

UK-based Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita has signed to Faber Alt, the sister company of independent music publisher Faber Music.

Since arriving in the UK in 1999, Seckou Keita has been on an “epic creative journey that has seen him broaden the idiomatic scope of his instrument”, according to Faber Alt’s announcement.

Nicknamed "the Hendrix of the kora", he has been celebrated for his tunings and virtuosity and praised as one of the finest exponents of the kora.

Performing all over the globe as a solo artist and with his quintet, he has appeared at WOMAD, Hay, Glastonbury, Tokyo Jazz, Chicago World Music Festival, Sydney International, Montreal Jazz Festival and many more events.

On May 26, Keita will release African Rhapsodies via Claves Records, a work for kora and orchestra arranged by Italian composer and bass player Davide Mantovadi. It was recorded with the BBC Concert Orchestra and the Royal Northern College of Music’s head of conducting Mark Heron.

African Rhapsodies features Mantovani on double bass, Keita brother’s, Gambian percussionist and kora player Suntou Susso, and South African cellist and vocalist Abel Selaocoe.

“I am really excited to be part of the Faber Alt family,” said Seckou Keita. “I absolutely love the idea of working with the team and joining the catalogue of eclectic and inspiring talents which includes some of the finest names in the contemporary music world. I think we can do some amazing work together.”

“Seckou Keita is a most inspiring musician – his works are hypnotic and magical, and I’m delighted that we will be representing him on the Faber Alt roster,” said Lucy Holliday, head of A&R/commercial print publishing. “I’ve long been a fan, having seen him perform live many times over the years, and most recently with the wonderful folk collective on the enchanting Spell Songs albums.

“In May this year, Seckou will release African Rhapsodies which is a unique work for kora and orchestra, and I’m very excited about seeing the impact this piece has on the classical stage.”