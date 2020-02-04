Krept & Konan announce global deal with Concord Music Publishing

Krept & Konan have signed a new global deal with Concord Music Publishing.

The new agreement covers the hip-hop and grime duo's 2017 mixtapes 7 Days And 7 Nights, their recent UK Top 5 album Revenge Is Sweet and future copyrights.

Concord Music Publishing's London-based director of A&R Harri Davies said: “Krept and Konan are consistently setting the pace for UK rap. We are delighted they have chosen Concord as their global publisher partners and look forward to building on their great success.”

“Krept and Konan are the pioneers of UK hip-hop. They have always been ahead of their game,” added Concord Music Publishing EVP of worldwide A&R, Kim Frankiewicz. “We are very excited they decided to sign with us at Concord and besides working with Casyo ['Krept' Johnson] and Karl ['Konan' Wilson] we are also happy to be working with their strong management team, Riki Bleau and Karen Sibindi. Exciting times.”

Krept & Konan signed with Virgin EMI in 2015 and released their debut LP The Long Way Home in the same year.

“Krept &Konan are UK rap royalty, having achieved 10 years of excellence and numerous firsts across singles, mixtapes and albums, to opening up their restaurant, these entrepreneurs are an inspiration to many,” said Riki Bleau of Since 93 Management.

“It’s been a pleasure to have been a part of the journey so far. We are excited to be working with Kim, Harri and the Concord teams for the next part.”

Krept & Konan said, “We are really looking forward to working with Kim, Harri and the whole team at Concord on this next part of our journey.”