KT Tunstall signs publishing deal with BMG

KT Tunstall has signed a new publishing agreement with BMG.

The Scottish singer-songwriter announced the deal from the stage of the Ivors at London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, where she collected the Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection.

“I am starting a new era with the amazing Alistair Norbury and his team at BMG, and I am so excited for what’s coming next,” Tunstall told the Ivors audience.

Tunstall received the Outstanding Song Collection Award from fellow songwriter Chris Difford of Squeeze, who highlighted “her beautiful songs, energetic stage performance and her constant ambition to lighten up all of our lives.”

The citation noted Tunstall’s ability as a songwriter over her 20-year career, beginning with her multi-platinum debut, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits Black Horse and the Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See. The latter track claimed the Ivor Novello for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2006.

Since then, KT Tunstall has released eight studio albums, has written music for film soundtracks as well as musical theatre, and has collaborated with the likes of Chrissie Hynde, Shawn Colvin, King Creosote, Seasick Steve, Jools Holland, Chris Difford, Simple Minds, Daryl Hall and Roger Daltrey, among others.

Speaking at the Ivors ceremony, Alistair Norbury, BMG president repertoire & marketing UK, said: “We are delighted to join the world of songwriting in honouring KT for her Outstanding Song Collection, and we are even more delighted to welcome KT and her future work to BMG.”

With her Outstanding Song Collection Award, KT Tunstall follows in the footsteps of fellow BMG client Kamille, who won the award last year. Previous recipients include Noel Gallagher, Steve Winwood and members of Queen, U2, New Order and Pulp.

Tunstall will embark on extensive tours of the US with Roger Daltrey and Shawn Colvin this summer.