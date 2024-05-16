KT Tunstall to be honoured with Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection

KT Tunstall is set to receive an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Song Collection with PRS For Music.

Tunstall will receive the award at The Ivors with Amazon Music, which takes place at Grosvenor House, London, on Thursday, May 23.

It’s been almost 20 years since KT Tunstall released her debut album, Eye to the Telescope, which spawned the global hits Black Horse And The Cherry Tree and Suddenly I See. The latter track claimed the Ivor Novello for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2006.

Tunstall has since released eight studio albums, including 2023’s collaborative album with Suzi Quatro, Face to Face. She has also written music for film soundtracks as well as musical theatre, including the stage adaptation of the film Clueless.

During her career, Tunstall has collaborated on record and on stage with artists including Chrissie Hynde, Shawn Colvin, King Creosote, Seasick Steve, Jools Holland, Chris Difford, Simple Minds, Daryl Hall and Roger Daltrey.

KT Tunstall said: “My relationship with the Ivor Novello Awards began 18 years ago in 2006, with Suddenly I See winning Best Song Musically and Lyrically. My statuette has remained the most meaningful of awards to me and coming full circle to receive this Outstanding Song Collection award feels like such a gesture of appreciation towards my work since then.”

Tunstall becomes the 58th songwriter to receive the honour, following the likes of Queen, U2, New Order, Pulp, Noel Gallagher, Steve Winwood and Kamille, who won the award in 2023.

Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, said: "KT Tunstall's songwriting craft and achievements have impressed and evolved continuously throughout her music career. Eighteen years after her first win, it's a privilege to welcome KT back to The Ivors and present this highly deserved Ivor Novello Award."

To mark the honour, an unheard demo of KT Tunstall’s Suddenly I See is being released exclusively via Amazon Music.