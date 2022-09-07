Lauren Spencer-Smith signs first publishing deal with Warner Chappell

Lauren Spencer-Smith has signed a global publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music.

The 18-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter is best known for singles Fingers Crossed and Flowers. She has amassed 3.6 million followers on TikTok.

She said: “I’m so grateful to begin this new chapter of my songwriting journey with Warner Chappell and to join their amazing roster of clients. Since I first met with Guy Moot, Rich Christina and Katy Wolaver, they understood my artistic vision, appreciated my artistry and most importantly felt like family.”

Warner Chappell Music SVP, A&R, Katy Wolaver, said: “Lauren is well on her way to becoming the voice of her generation. Her music is filled with relatable and unfiltered lyrics as well as stunning vocals, and she has this natural star power that all of us at Warner Chappell believe in.”

Warner Chappell Music SVP, A&R and Venture Partners, Rich Christina, added: “Lauren is one of the most extraordinary young singer-songwriters in pop music today. She’s a one-of-a-kind talent with a long bright future ahead. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome her into the Warner Chappell family.”

Photo: L to R: Guy Moot, co-chair & CEO, WCM; Rich Christina, SVP, A&R & Venture Partners, WCM; Lauren Spencer Smith; Ziggy Chareton, Manager, Island Records; Doug Mark, Attorney, Mark Music and Media Law; Katy Wolaver, SVP, A&R, WCM