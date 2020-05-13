Legendary songwriter Diane Warren signs publishing & records deals with BMG

Diane Warren, one of the most successful songwriters of modern times, has signed new global publishing and recording deals with BMG.

Under the deals, BMG will administer Warren’s entire Realsongs catalogue outside of North America. Previously, Realsongs went through Universal Music Publishing Group ex-the US and Canada. BMG will also release her forthcoming album, featuring her recent songs “recorded by an array of acclaimed artists”, later this year.

In her career, Warren has had an incredible nine US No.1 singles and 32 Top 10 US hits. She has won a Grammy, an Emmy and a Golden Globe award, and has been nominated for an Oscar 11 times.

“I'm thrilled with my new deal at BMG,” said Warren. “I love the BMG team. They have hit the ground running! There is so much already happening that I know this year is going to be amazing. To say I've never felt so much enthusiasm and excitement is an understatement. It's great to have a team behind me like this. This is just the beginning of a fantastic journey filled with hits!”

Thomas Scherer, BMG EVP, repertoire & marketing, Los Angeles, said: “Diane is one in a million. She is exactly what a global publisher like BMG wants and needs. Her catalogue is full of evergreen titles written 100% by herself, a catalogue of beautiful and unreleased treasures, to pitch to artists around the world for sync at film, TV, and commercials. Every day she is writing new smash hit songs. The entire publishing team at BMG is proud and honoured to be at service for the one and only Diane Warren.”

John Loeffler, BMG EVP, repertoire & marketing, New York, said, “A world-renowned songwriter, with honours in every imaginable category, Diane has never actually placed her own name on the cover of an album before! Featuring a ‘Who’s Who’ of A-list artists collaborating and performing her new songs, this album is the breakthrough record she so richly deserves. Fans will remember these songs forever and we are thrilled to be part of this historic release.”

As Scherer noted, Warren’s songwriting catalogue, which includes the likes of Aerosmith’s I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing, LeAnn Rimes’ How Do I Live?, Toni Braxton’s Un-break My Heart, Starship’s Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now and Paloma Faith’s Only Love Can Hurt Like This, is particularly valuable as – unlike many contemporary hitmakers – Warren usually writes alone.

“I won’t get in those rooms,” she told Music Week in a 2018 interview. “I won’t go to a writing camp and sit with five people on a track. That’s not the way I want to write songs. I want to write songs that last.”

Nonetheless, Warren has worked with many of music’s most popular acts, including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Christina Aguilera, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Mary J Blige, Jennifer Hudson, Andra Day, Demi Lovato, Common, Janelle Monae and Missy Elliott. She has also written songs for artists including Whitney Houston, Cher, Aerosmith, Celine Dion, Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey and many more.

PHOTO: Emily Schur