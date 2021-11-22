Levantine Music joins international licensing agency IMPEL

Levantine Music – an independent publisher focused on music from the Middle East and North Africa – has joined IMPEL.

Levantine Music brings music from the MENA region to the West, as well as developing and supporting local artists in the region.

Its catalogue covers a range of different genres including Arabic classical music, pop, hip-hop, rock and children’s music. Levantine represents top writers, composers and producers from Palestine, Jordan, Egypt, UAE and more.

The roster includes artists such as Tamer Nafar (of DAM), Zuhair Francis, Kher Fodi, Deya Eleyyan, Lina Makoul, El Far3i, Mahmood Jrere, Amal Murkus, Hazy Noir and more.

Alongside mainstream publishing, Levantine Music is active in the Middle Eastern new age genre with artists who generate millions of streams such as Fanar, Nairuz, Sarab and more.

Levantine Music MD Abed Hathot (pictured) said: “We needed a partner that had the relationships and the knowledge to licence our MENA catalogue, and IMPEL was the perfect choice. We are so happy to join the IMPEL family.”

It's exciting that the repertoire we represent is becoming increasingly international Simon Platz

IMPEL chair Simon Platz said: “We are delighted to welcome Levantine into the IMPEL fold. It's exciting that the repertoire we represent is becoming increasingly international. Trends in consumption across the streaming services clearly show that people are more and more open to music not in their mother tongue. We're confident that our growing ability to offer such diverse repertoire to DSPs will give us another real edge as a licensor.”

IMPEL is the international collective licensing agency representing digital music publishing rights. It is 100% owned and controlled by its members, which include independent publishers such as Bucks Music Group, Beggars Music, Reservoir Music, Kassner Music CTM, ABKCO, Truelove Music, Faber Music, Mute Song and many more.

The IMPEL membership represents a diverse collection of works recorded by some of the world’s biggest artists past and present, including Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Dua Lipa, David Bowie, Ray Charles, Rihanna, Beyonce, Calvin Harris, Elvis Presley and more.