Lindsey Buckingham signs to Downtown Neighbouring Rights

Downtown Neighbouring Rights (DNR), the business platform dedicated to performance royalties, has signed former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham (pictured) to a four-year deal.

DNR will represent his entire catalogue, which includes his work as a writer and performer on Rumours.

Buckingham said: “Neighbouring rights are an important and expanding source of revenue for artists with U.S. citizenship and I appreciate having a trusted partner in Downtown Neighbouring Rights to support the collection of that income."

The announcement follows the consolidation by parent company Downtown Music Holdings to bring all of its neighbouring rights capabilities under the Downtown brand. The division combines the pre-existing Downtown Neighbouring Rights service with the neighbouring rights division of B2B distributor FUGA, which Downtown acquired in 2020.

General manager Dean Francis said: “Lindsey has written some of the most celebrated music in the world and we’re extremely excited to be partnering with him at this key moment for Downtown Neighbouring Rights. The integration of Downtown and FUGA’s operations means we can offer all of our clients the best possible service, combining world-leading tech and deep sector knowledge.”

He continued: “With the recent opening of new neighbouring rights territories for US artists and the heightened need for accurate royalty collection following the pandemic, we look forward to continuing to explore a wealth of new opportunities with international performers and labels.”

Diane van Beekum, former director of client relations at Fintage House, stepped into the role of senior manager of neighbouring rights in October 2020.

Downtown Neighbouring Rights also represents Justin Bieber, Tori Amos, Slowthai, Better Noise Music, and the Estate of Ella Fitzgerald, among others.