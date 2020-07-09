Linus Wiklund signs global publishing deal with Sony/ATV

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has announced a new signed with Swedish songwriter and producer Linus “Lotus IV” Wiklund in a global publishing deal.

Wiklund has written for the likes of David Guetta (Don’t Leave Me Alone feat. Anne-Marie) and Rita Ora (Let You Love Me).

His biggest single so far has seen him earn seven weeks of chart success in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 with Stay by Zedd and Alessia Cara.

Johnny Tennander, Sony/ATV managing director, Scandinavia and SVP A&R, Europe, and Amanda Hill, Sony/ATV SVP, A&R said: “We are thrilled to welcome Linus to Sony/ATV. He has been a friend to the family for a long time and we couldn’t be more excited to enter into this deal together. Linus is an incredibly talented producer and songwriter, and we can’t wait for all the great music that is to come.”

Wiklund said: “My friends at Sony/ATV have been like extended family ever since I started out in this business about a decade ago. It couldn’t feel more natural to finally become part of the family for real. I look very much forward to our future together!”

(From left to right: Johnny Tennander, Linus Wiklund, Jakob Emtestam, Lasse Ewald)