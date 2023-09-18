Litmus Music acquires Katy Perry catalogue

Litmus Music has acquired Katy Perry’s catalogue.

The deal covers Perry’s stakes in publishing and master recordings of all five studio albums released for Capitol Records between 2008 and 2020, which include 16 multi-platinum singles.

The deal was worth $225 million according to reports. Litmus is a music rights business backed by Carlyle’s Global Credit Platform.

The partnership has its roots in Litmus co-founder and chief creative officer Dan McCarroll’s longstanding working relationship with Perry, which began in 2010 when he was named president of Capitol Records.

“Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has made a major impact across music, TV, film, and philanthropy,” McCarroll said. “I’m so honoured to be partnering with her again and to help Litmus manage her incredible repertoire.”

“Katy’s songs are an essential part of the global cultural fabric,” said Hank Forsyth, co-founder and CEO of Litmus Music. “We are so grateful to be working together again with such a trusted partner whose integrity shines in everything that she does.”

“We believe this is a testament to the team’s ability to partner with the world’s top artists,” said Matt Settle, MD at Carlyle. “Katy’s iconic songs have not only achieved outstanding commercial success but have significantly influenced popular culture.”

Carlyle Global Credit has invested capital for this partnership from its Credit Opportunities strategy. It has deployed more than $3 billion in and around the sports, media, and entertainment space since 2018.