Liz Phair signs to Warner Chappell Music

Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has announced details of a global administration deal with Liz Phair.

The agreement covers the singer-songwriter’s full catalogue, including hits such as Why Can’t I?, Supernova and Never Said.

Phair is predominantly known for being a key player in the underground early ’90s indie rock movement, while the impact of her 1993 debut album Exile In Guyville still resounds.

Liz Phair said: “My songs represent my life’s work, and I am excited to take a fresh look at my catalogue with the support of such a unique and maverick team at Warner Chappell, co-headed by the charismatic Carianne Marshall.”

Carianne Marshall, WCM co-chair and COO, said: “Liz has always embraced her true self, releasing songs that were ahead of her time. She opened doors for women in music in the '90s, ushering in a new era of rock and roll with her bold, empowering lyrics and trailblazing sound. She continues to influence music today, and we're proud to be working together to introduce even more audiences to her incredible songs.”

Greg Sowders, WCM SVP, A&R and catalogue, added: “Liz's songs and records changed the way songwriters and artists wrote and recorded in the '90s. She single handedly helped forge the alternative music genre, and her work is more relevant today than it was when she first changed all the rules. There are many more great things in store for Liz and her career as she takes on this next chapter.”

Born in New Haven, Connecticut, and raised in Chicago, Phair first pursued music after graduating from San Francisco’s Oberlin College in 1990. Self-releasing cassettes under the name Girly-Sound led to a record deal with Matador.

Following Exile In Guyville, Phair released albums including Whip-Smart (1994) and Whitechocolatespaceegg (1998), which both earned Grammy nominations. She has sold over five million records worldwide. Phair’s most recent full-length album is 2021’s Soberish, while she has also written for TV and has published a memoir entitled Horror Stories.

PHOTO: Eszter + David