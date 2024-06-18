Lostboy wins big at ASCAP London Music Awards

Songwriter and producer Peter Rycroft, aka Lostboy, was the big winner at the ASCAP London Music Awards.

ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) hosted the event (June 18) for its winning songwriters and composers at The Shard in London, including a performance from rising R&B/soul star Elmiene. The awards recognise UK-affiliated talent for their success in the US across music, TV and film.

Rycroft won four trophies including the Songwriter Of The Year honour.

Lostboy’s co-writing credits last year included Tate McRae and Tiësto's 10:35, Kylie Minogue’s Padam Padam, and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle.

Each song earned him an ASCAP award in the Hot Dance/Electronic Song category.

Following his breakout success and a BRIT Awards performance, Rema was honoured with two ASCAP awards including Song Of The Year and Top Streaming Song for the huge hit Calm Down, alongside fellow award winners and co-writers Michael “London” Hunter and Andre Vibez.

Announced ahead of the event, South Africa-born, British singer-songwriter and producer Kenya Grace received the ASCAP Global Impact Award, while Irish singer-songwriter Cian Ducrot took home the ASCAP Vanguard Award.

Elsewhere, producer, songwriter and musician Steve Mac won Top Hot Dance/Electronic Song for his work on Baby Don’t Hurt Me, a collaboration involving Anne-Marie, David Guetta and Coi Leray.

Eddie Jenkins, Andy Sheldrake, Camden Cox and Hayla received a Hot Dance/Electronic Song prize for Where You Are by John Summit & Hayla.

UK composer Daniel Pemberton landed the Top Box Office Film of the Year ASCAP London trophy for his work on Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Additionally, Julian Gingell and Barry Stone received the Top Network Series award for the second consecutive year for their theme to American Idol.

2024’s Top Box Office Film awards went to composers Martin Phipps (Napoleon), Patrick Jonsson (The Boogeyman) and Joby Talbot (Wonka). Paul Leonard-Morgan received the prize for Top Streaming Film for The Boston Strangler.

Awards for Top Streaming Series went to Anne Nikitin and Wil Malone for Apple TV’s Hijack, Natalie Holt for her work on Loki and Andrew Skeet and Nathan Klein for their score for Netflix docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared.

Previous ASCAP London award recipients include CHarli XCX, Dua Lipa, MNEK, Lewis Capaldi, Dev Hynes, Becky Hill and more.

A full list of ASCAP London Music Awards 2024 winners is available here.