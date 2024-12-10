Luisa Raimondo appointed as head of finance at The Ivors Academy

The Ivors Academy has appointed Luisa Raimondo as its new head of finance.

Raimondo has over two decades of financial leadership experience within the music, entertainment and sports industries.

In a statement, the organisation said the appointment “marks a significant step in The Ivors Academy’s ongoing commitment to sustainable growth”.

“Luisa’s track record in financial planning and risk management will be instrumental in advancing The Ivors Academy’s mission is to protect its members rights, empower them to shape their future and champion their craft,” added the statement.

Raimondo was previously chief financial officer at Rinse Group, where she acted as group financial controller across music publishing and licensing, label, radio, artist management and creative agency activities. Her experiences include royalties management, strategic financial planning and cash flow optimisation.

In her new role, Raimondo will lead the Academy’s finance function, providing strategic guidance to the senior leadership team, board of directors and finance and risk committee.

Luisa Raimondo said: “Joining The Ivors Academy is a career highlight. I‘m passionate about contributing to an organisation that celebrates and supports the incredible talent of songwriters and composers. I’m excited to work with the team to create a sustainable and thriving future for our members and the wider music community.”

Laura Moreno, COO of The Ivors Academy, added: “We are delighted to welcome Luisa to The Ivors Academy. Her exceptional financial expertise will play an important role in driving our organisation forward to ensure we remain a strong and effective voice for our members.”