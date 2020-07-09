Luke Combs signs exclusive global publishing agreement with UMPG

Country superstar Luke Combs has announced he has signed an exclusive, global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group.

Combs – who headed up Music Week’s 2020 country music special – has taken the world of country by storm. Not only did his debut This One’s For You go triple platinum and become the most streamed country album of 2019, it also tied Shania Twain’s downright imperial record for the longest reign at No.1 on the Country Albums Chart, spending 50 weeks on top. Moreover, 2019’s What You See Is What You Get hit No.1 on the all-genre US chart and enjoyed the largest streaming week for a country album ever.

Speaking about the deal, Combs said: “I’m really excited to be joining UMPG Nashville and the strong roster of songwriters they have. Universal Music’s success with publishing a lot of great songs over the years cannot be denied, and I’m thankful to now be a part of that.”

Troy Tomlinson, chairman and CEO of UMPG Nashville, added: “Luke is building his career like so many great artists of the past. He’s writing hit songs that country music fans identify with. They feel like he’s the guy next door, their friend, someone who knows how they feel and sings about their life. He does that with humility and respect for those who came before him. We are beyond grateful to represent him and his songs.”

Among other honours, Combs now has three CMA Awards, two Grammy nominations, and over five billion streams to his name.

Cyndi Forman, senior vice president of A&R, UMPG Nashville: “I quickly became a Luke Combs fan five years ago after hearing what would eventually be his debut album. It was apparent to me that he was not only a great vocalist and entertainer, but someone who is a songwriter at heart. Luke continues to impress me with his ability to connect with music fans across the world. I’m beyond excited to have the UMPG team become a part of his incredible team.”

Subscribers can read our 2020 Luke Combs cover story here.

Photo: Katie Kauss