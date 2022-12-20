LyricFind promotes senior executives in publishing and sales divisions

LyricFind has made two senior executive promotions.

Roy Hennig has been promoted to senior vice president of sales, while Nik McLeod (pictured) was named vice president of publishing.

Roy Hennig has been part of the team at the lyric licensing and data solutions company since 2009 in a variety of sales roles. According to LyricFind, his leadership of the sales team has contributed to over 40% revenue growth in 2022 alone.

In his new role as senior vice president of sales, Hennig will continue to lead his team in LyricFind’s core markets, as well as emerging products such as Lyric Videos and LyricIQ.

For the last 15 years, Nik McLeod has worked on both the publishing and content teams. During his time on the publishing team, he has signed thousands of licences with music publishers around the world. As a result, LyricFind said it has the largest set of lyric licences in the world, and its lyric database has grown to over seven million unique recordings.

In his new role as vice president of publishing, McLeod will oversee the department's international licensing efforts in key territories and markets, bringing new royalties and services to songwriters and rights-holders around the world.

“Both Nik and Roy have been integral members of the LyricFind family for well over a decade,” said Darryl Ballantyne, LyricFind’s founder and CEO. “I couldn’t be happier for them, both professionally and personally, for these well-deserved promotions – they’ve both made incredible contributions to our success.”

LyricFind partners with companies including Amazon, Google, YouTube, Deezer, Xperi and Pandora. Lyrics are licensed from all major publishers, as well as 15,000 other publishers and performing rights organisations around the world.