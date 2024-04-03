Manners McDade and Faber Music reveal promotions and new signings

A year on from Faber Music’s acquisition of publisher and composer agency Manners McDade, a raft of signings and promotions has been unveiled.

Manners McDade retained its brand identity following the acquisition in a seven-figure share deal almost exactly 12 months ago.

Changes in roles and titles within the commercial and creative publishing division of the company took effect this week.

Harriet Moss (pictured with Faber Music CEO Richard King), who was head of international creative & Manners McDade following the acquisition, now becomes commercial rights director. She will manage the commercial rights publishing businesses of both Faber Music and Manners McDade on a day-to-day basis, and will work strategically with Richard Paine in their development. Paine is now director of business affairs and rights.

Lucy Holliday, formerly head of A&R and commercial print publishing, now has the title of creative director, leading both rock/pop print publishing and the Faber Alt music publishing division for alternative music. Holliday will also have a wider remit across the creative business of the company.

Jenna Fentimen, formerly head of creative, now becomes head of agency (Manners McDade).

Manners McDade’s latest signing is Lucinda Chua, a composer, producer, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter based in South London.

“It’s a thrill to represent Lucinda Chua on both our publishing roster and composer agency,” said Fentimen. “Since we first met some years ago, she has been forging an admirable solo career, from the release of EPs Antidotes 1 & 2 to her mesmerising debut album, YIAN, released a year ago on 4AD.

“Lucinda is a multi-faceted artist and composer, building concepts around her compositions and creations that are breathtaking, intimate and powerful, often weaving in layers of meaning that speak to her experience within the east and south-east Asian diaspora. It’s an honour to be a part of the team, and we can’t wait for all there is to come.”

Keaton Henson was one of the very first people I signed to the Faber Alt roster, back in 2014, and I love that I’m still working with him 10 years on Lucy Holliday

In a significant signing on the Faber Music and Faber Alt side, cult singer-songwriter and composer Keaton Henson has agreed an expanded publishing deal covering his catalogue.

“Faber Music, Faber Alt and Lucy [Holliday] have been a really important part of me sustaining my unconventional, complicated but somehow ongoing career,” said Keaton Henson in a statement. “I have spent most of my time in this industry like an injured animal wandering the woods with arms full of all different forms of art, and Faber were the first people I came across who basically offered to help me with it all. Fully supportive, rarely frightening, and never afraid of my wildly uncommercial ideas. It's been so great to see Faber Alt. grow and grow, and I can’t wait for the projects we have in the pipeline. Long live the weirdos.”

Team Faber Music and Manners McDade at the Piano Day Barbican event last week

Lucy Holliday added: “Keaton Henson was one of the very first people I signed to the Faber Alt roster, back in 2014, and I love that I’m still working with him 10 years on. Our relationship with Keaton is ever-evolving and very recently we acquired the publishing rights to his entire catalogue of songs, along with continuing to represent his classical works.

“I treasure our relationship; we’ve been wowed by the beauty of his first neo-classical collection, Romantic Works, witnessed an incredibly moving performance of his first full-scale classical work, Six Lethargies, published five of his highly original books, and I know that there will be a wealth of brilliantly creative projects from Keaton in the years ahead.”

In a further signing to Faber Alt, the publisher recently inked a deal with British alternative-soul singer-songwriter and composer Tawiah.

“We are so pleased to announce Tawiah as the most recent addition to our Faber Alt roster,” said Holliday. “Tawiah is the epitome of creativity, positivity and originality, and brings to us a wonderful and varied catalogue of music. She has worked with the Manners McDade Agency team for several years, so we’re all delighted that we can now fully represent her both as a prolific screen composer and as a remarkable songwriter.”

MAIN PHOTO: Louisa Rechenbach