Manners McDade appoints Sarah Winn as CFO

Manners McDade has appointed Sarah Winn as chief financial officer across both their publishing and agency companies.

Winn had previously worked in a freelance capacity in both finance and licensing and will continue to oversee the licensing process in her new role.

Harriet Moss, MD of Manners McDade, said: “Sarah is a vital part of our team and contributor to our company culture. As our priority is always the service we provide our clients, Sarah’s strength, strategic mind and business expertise makes her a brilliant addition to our efficient team so that we can continue to thrive is these unusual times.”

Sarah Winn said: “I’m really excited to become a permanent member of the fantastic team I’ve had the real pleasure of working with for the last few years. We've come through the challenges of the last year with our eyes firmly on the future and I’m looking forward to being part our continued success in that future.”

Founder of Manners McDade, Catherine Manners, added: “I’m delighted that Sarah has agreed to join our Leadership Team during this period of expansion and growth.”

Manners McDade is both a music publisher and composer agency, providing royalties collection, accounting, copyright protection and management, creative sync representation, promotion of composers and artists for all media, score coordination and career strategy and management.

Other members of the team include business affairs manager Ruby Wasmuth, publishing manager Michael Hatjoullis, head of creative Jenna Fentimen, music & composition producer Ed Marquis, and founders Catherine Manners and Bob McDade.