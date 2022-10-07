Manners McDade hires Laura Harrison as music services manager

Manners McDade has hired Laura Harrison in the newly created role of music services manager.

Harrison (pictured left with MD Harriet Moss) will be working across the creative department of both the publishing company and composer agency. She will project manage film, TV, advertising and more, as well as developing global sync efforts.

Harrison comes from a classically trained background with a masters degree in music composition from Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance.

Prior to joining Manners McDade, she gained 12 years’ experience in music supervision at independent creative music agency Soho Music. Harrison worked across all areas of music research, licensing and composition. She most recently held the positions of music director and general manager of music supervision.

With composition as a key area of her background, Harrison has produced a number of award-winning advertising campaigns for global brands such as O2, Nike, TikTok, McLaren and Cadbury.

She has also taken part in panel discussions and juries for events and awards hosted by organisations such as BAFTA, PRS For Music and the Music & Sound Awards. In addition, she has delivered teaching modules and masterclasses on music business and pitching at institutions such as the Royal College of Music and National Film and Television School.