Manners McDade signs composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Manners McDade has signed a publishing agreement with US composer, artist and producer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith.

As well as her own artist recording projects, Smith has teamed with Mark Pritchard for Absolut’s remix series, toured with Animal Collective, and soundtracked Google’s virtual tour series The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks

Released in October 2017 on Western Vinyl, experimental synthesiser-based work The Kid won acclaim from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. She followed that last year with Tides: Music For Meditation And Yoga.

In advance of new music, Smith begins 2020 with the announcement of her signing to the Ghostly International label. She is also heading out on a tour supporting Caribou through the US and Europe.

"As a huge fan of her work, I first approached Kaitlyn five years ago, so I’m delighted and honoured that in 2020 Kaitlyn has now chosen us as her first publisher,” said director Bob McDade. “She is a unique composer whose development as an artist over the last decade leaves me very excited about what the next 10 years will bring."

The roster includes Nils Frahm, Matthew Herbert, Oli Julian, Neil Cowley and Aisha Devi.