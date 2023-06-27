Massimiliano "Max" Moroldo to head up Wise Music Italy

Wise Music Group has appointed Massimiliano “Max” Moroldo as managing director of the recently established company Wise Music Italy, based in Bergamo.

Moroldo joined Wise Music Italy in 2022 as head of A&R and music publishing consultant upon the acquisition of his company, Baby Angel Music, by Wise Music Group.

Through the ownership of Baby Angel Music and Atlas, Wise Music Italy owns shares in international hits such as I Know You Want Me (recorded by Pitbull) and Seek Bromance (Avicii).

Wise Music also has songwriting shares in Italian hits including Occidentali's Karma and Amen (by Francesco Gabbani, both winners of the Sanremo Festival), Come Neve (Giorgia and Marco Mengoni), Credo (Giorgia), Potremmo Ritornare (Tiziano Ferro), Crepe (Irama), and Il Coraggio Di Andare (Laura Pausini and Biagio Antonacci).

Among the catalogue’s many titles is the evergreen Freed From Desire, originally recorded by the singer and songwriter Gala in 1996, which became a huge hit all over the world, and which has subsequently been covered and adapted on numerous occasions.

We’re delighted to have a local office in Italy and keen to expand in this important market Marcus Wise

Max Moroldo said: “Wise Music Group is definitely one of the strongest independent realities in the worldwide publishing scene and it’s a great honour for me to be appointed managing director after only one year working together. In line with the expansion and growth policy of Wise Music, Wise Music Italy has consolidated its position in the international publishing industry with the acquisition of important catalogues. The search for talented songwriters will be our next goal.”

Wise Music Group CEO Marcus Wise said: “We’re delighted to have a local office in Italy and keen to expand in this important market. Max is a talented and experienced publisher and is instrumental in helping Wise Music build our Italian business into a significant operation for our group.”