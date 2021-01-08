Michèle Domi joins Warner Chappell Music France

Warner Chappell Music France has appointed Michèle Domi as senior artistic director.

Domi will be based in Paris office, reporting to its managing director Matthieu Tessier. She joins the present A&R team at Warner Chappell Music France, which is comprised of Joris Auffret, Valentin Zucca and Jerôme Brucker

Michèle Domi said: “It’s a great pleasure to join the team at Warner Chappell Music France and to continue to develop the careers of talented songwriters and contribute to the renown of their work. I’m very excited and honoured to share my experience with a company that has both stimulating challenges and inspiring ambitions. I’d like to sincerely thank Matthieu Tessier and his predecessor Caroline Molko for their confidence.”

It’s a great pleasure to join the team at Warner Chappell Music France Michèle Domi

Matthieu Tessier said: “Michèle is an experienced artistic director who has regularly demonstrated her creative flair and commitment to career development in both publishing and record labels. I’m sure she’ll perfectly integrate with the team, manage our roster of artists, songwriters and beatmakers, as well as sign exciting new projects.”

Michèle Domi started her career as an A&R assistant at Universal Music Publishing France, going on to become artistic director. She then served as artistic director for Capitol Records. She founded her own company, Fix It Music Agency, in 2017.

Domi has helped develop a range of artists including Axel Tony, Florent Pagny and Indila. She has signed songwriters including Nazim, Skalp and Tal and struck a co-publishing deal with El Editions for the work of singer-songwriter Vianne.