Michelle Escoffery named as chair of Ivors Academy Trust

Michelle Escoffery has been confirmed as the next chair of The Ivors Academy Trust after being voted in by her fellow trustees.

The independent charity helps songwriters and composers overcome barriers, with particular support for those who are less advantaged.

The Ivors Academy Trust has plans to support more songwriters and composers in the lead-up to its 25th anniversary in 2025.

“Since joining the board as trustee in 2023, Michelle has brought her passion for advocating for music creators to the forefront of her role at the Trust,” said a statement.

Escoffery has a career in the music industry spanning over three decades. She has been honoured with accolades such as the Ivor Novello Award and BRIT Award.

She is the first president of the PRS For Music Member's Council, where she represents and advocates for her fellow music creators. Additionally, she is a trustee of the PRS Foundation and sits on the Industry Advisory Board for Institute of Contemporary Music Performance (ICMP).

It is one of the greatest honours to be able to support and empower emerging songwriters and composers Michelle Escoffery

Escoffery also shares her knowledge of commercial songwriting at institutes such as Westminster University, BIMM, University of West London, Tileyard Education and others. As co-owner of boutique production company 528 Music Global, she dedicates time and expertise to artist and songwriter development.

Lucy Francis, vice chair of The Ivors Academy Trust, said: “Michelle is an inspiration to all those around her, and her leadership has already proven essential in helping achieve our goals and enter a new phase of development at The Ivors Academy Trust”.

Michelle Escoffery, chair of The Ivors Academy Trust, said: “It is one of the greatest honours to be able to support and empower emerging songwriters and composers. In this role, as in everything I do, I am committed to helping increase access to learning and opportunities, so everyone, regardless of background, can enjoy the craft of creating music and develop a fulfilling, lifelong career."

PHOTO: Enoma