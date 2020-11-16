Your site will load in 16 seconds
Mike Dean signs JV with Pulse Music Group

November 16th 2020 at 2:47PM
Pulse Music Group has revealed details of a new joint venture with hip-hop producer Mike Dean.

Co-CEOs Josh Abraham and Scott Cutler announced the deal alongside senior vice president/head of creative Ashley Calhoun.

Over a career that spans four decades, Deane has worked with an array of acts Kanye West, Jay-Z, 2Pac, Beyoncé, Nas, Snoop Dogg, John Legend, A$AP Rocky, Madonna, The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar and more. 

Dean is known as an originator behind the Dirty South sound in the 1990s through his work with artists from Rap-A-Lot Records. In the 2000’s, Dean began to work with Kanye West, initially contributing to the Grammy-nominated The College Dropout and Late Registration. He went on to contribute as a producer on Graduation, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Yeezus, The Life Of Pablo and Ye. He also co-produced on West’s Watch the Throne collaboration with Jay-Z. He launched his own label, M.W.A. in 2017. 

His first signing with Pulse is Houston’s Apex Martin, who produced Smokepurrp’s Deadstar 2.

 

It’s going to be a fruitful relationship

Mike Dean

 

Josh Abraham said: “I’ve always been a big fan of Mike’s and couldn’t be happier that we finally have an opportunity to work together. I’ve been following Apex’s career for a couple of years and when Gary mentioned to me the idea of working together it made perfect sense that this was meant to be.”

Ashley Calhoun said: “Mike Dean is a legend who has helped shape the sound of hip-hop. Partnering with Mike and having the Pulse crew working alongside him in a creative joint venture is a dream team. We admire Apex and he’s already proven himself with the work that he’s done with Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, Future, and Smokepurpp. We see this as the tipping point -- we’re going to be doing a lot of big things together and the team is excited to stand with Apex and help shape this next chapter of his career.” 

 

Mike Dean is a legend who has helped shape the sound of hip-hop

Ashley Calhoun

 

Mike Dean said: “So happy to start this joint venture with Pulse and Apex. I’m looking forward to working with the team to push Apex over the top. It’s going to be a fruitful relationship.”

Apex Martin added: “I’m very humbled to be joining Mike in this new deal with Pulse. As I continue to dive into my other endeavours, adding to my creative output and building my business I’m thrilled to be at the beginning of this great new partnership.”

Pictured above: (L-R) Front: Gary Marella, CEO, Mono Music Group and Apex Martin. Back: Shannon Choi, A+R coordinator, Pulse Music Group; Ashley Calhoun, SVP A&R, Pulse Music Group, Josh Abraham, co-CEO, PULSE Music Group, Mike Dean and Marisa Pizarro, SVP A&R, Def Jam Recordings.

