Mike Jackson to head up new Sony/ATV Atlanta office

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has named Mike Jackson as VP, creative. He will lead the company’s new Atlanta office and studios.

In this new role, Jackson will be responsible for managing the growth of the Atlanta A&R team, as well as fostering relationships with songwriters, producers and artists throughout the area.

Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt said: “I’ve worked closely with Mike previously, and I couldn’t be happier to reunite with him as we expand Sony/ATV’s presence into Atlanta. Mike is a veteran A&R executive with a strong track record, and his expertise and leadership will be integral to our success.”

Jackson said: “I am honoured to work with Jon and the Sony/ATV team, and I’m looking forward to adding value and keeping up with the already winning momentum here.”

The Atlanta office will be the company’s fifth location within the United States.

“Atlanta has been a major part of my journey for 25 years, and the community there has fostered some of my strongest friendships and relationships in the business,” said Platt. “I am so proud that we are officially expanding Sony/ATV’s presence into Atlanta and it is important that we give back to the city’s vibrant creative community. With this new office, we will offer the Atlanta music community special songwriter workshops and all of our best-in-class services.”

“It’s an honour be a part of cultivating the careers of new and established songwriters, producers and artists in Atlanta with this new Sony/ATV initiative,” said Jackson. “Atlanta has given us so much great culture and music over the years – it is a tremendous pleasure to help give something great and resourceful back to the Atlanta music community.”

As VP, creative, Jackson has already signed Bighead and Priority Beats.

Bighead is a producer and DJ best known for his work with Gucci Mane, Chief Keef, Lil Pump, Lil Tracy, Lil Peep and SmokePurpp, among others.

Priority Beats are an Atlanta-based production team, who who have worked with Lil Baby on his current album and upcoming releases for Stunna 4 Vegas, Lil Tecca, Polo G, Jacquees, Bryson Tiller and City Girls.

During his career, Jackson has signed and collaborated with major songwriters and producers including Steve Franks (Social House, Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez); Jean Marie (Rae Sremmurd); and Chrystal Johnson (Beyoncé, Rihanna).

Prior to Sony/ATV, Jackson most recently worked for BeatRoot Music as its senior executive business development consultant.

Before his time at BeatRoot Music, he held the position of head of music, director of A&R at Blackground/Interscope and BlackFountain Publishing. Previously, he worked at EMI Music Publishing from 2006 to 2010.