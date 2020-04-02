Mike Smith exits Warner Chappell

Mike Smith has exited Warner Chappell UK. He cited family reasons for his departure from the publisher.

The respected A&R exec has stepped down after almost four years heading up the UK business as managing director. He took on the role after a decade in recorded music, including senior roles at Virgin EMI and Columbia.

During the last few years, Smith signed plenty of big names as he tapped into his music contacts from a successful label and music publishing career.

Recent signings include rising star Celeste, while the publisher has built up its UK rap roster including Stormzy and Dave. The UK company also had success with Liam Gallagher's solo career.

My time at Warner Chappell has been hugely rewarding Mike Smith

CEO/co-chair Guy Moot and COO/co-chair Carianne Marshall said: “Mike’s decided to leave the company for family reasons. He’s been an integral part of the Warner Chappell story over the last few years and we’re grateful for everything he’s achieved. We’re sorry to see him leave and we wish him all the very best for the future. We’re really proud of everything our team and our songwriters are achieving and will be sharing exciting news about our new UK leadership in due course.”

Smith said: “My time at Warner Chappell has been hugely rewarding and I want to thank all of my colleagues around the world, and the amazing songwriting talent I’ve had the privilege to work with for their love and support. These past few years have been a very special time for the company, culminating with four of our artists – Celeste, Dave, Foals and Stormzy – picking up awards at this year’s BRITs. As I leave the company for family reasons, I know that things are in good hands under the guidance of Guy and Carianne, and I wish them and everyone at the company the very best moving forward. We’re currently enjoying an amazingly creative period in our industry, and I look forward to my next challenge, which I hope will be in the not too distant future.”