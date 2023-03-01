Minds On Fire appoints Tom Currie as A&R manager

Independent publisher Minds On Fire has appointed Tom Currie to the position of A&R manager.

Based in London, Currie will report directly to Minds On Fire co-founder and creative director James Pitt. He has been tasked with signing new talent, as well as bringing creative and promotional opportunities to the company’s existing roster of writers.

Currie most recently served as the head of DJ promotions at Your Army, where he worked with a roster of electronic music artists including Bicep, LF System, CamelPhat, Bonobo, Alan Fitzpatrick, Disclosure, Maya Jane Coles and The Chemical Brothers, among others. He has worked on major label projects alongside club music.

Currie has a background that includes running events in his hometown of Liverpool and working at Café Mambo in Ibiza.

Minds On Fire was launched by James Pitt, the founder of global music promotions company Your Army, and former Polydor and EMI A&R executive Simon Harris. The company aims to discover and develop new and established songwriting talent, offering a full creative service and providing a complete range of promotional and sync options.

“Minds On Fire prioritises consistent A&R within the pop and dance sectors, alongside an ability to deliver and collect revenues for its writers and roster of leading electronic producers,” said a statement.

One of the company’s songwriters, Robert Harvey, co-wrote Head & Heart by Joel Corry & MNEK. He has also collaborated with Louis Tomlinson, David Guetta, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill and Kaiser Chiefs.

The company recently announced a global agreement with BMG to handle its global admin and to co-sign artists. The first artist signatures secured under this new deal were Human Family, featuring Emre Turkmen and Michael Goldsworthy, who enjoyed critical and commercial success as founding members of Years & Years.

James Pitt said: “I have worked with Tom for a long time at Your Army and I trust him implicitly. I am always amazed at the energy he brings to everything he does. Tom’s extensive industry networks, combined with his accomplished skills across the DJ, radio and streaming landscapes, will make him a valuable addition to the Minds On Fire team.”

Tom Currie said: “Having promoted many successful acts during my career to date, I now want to work with James and the team to help discover amazing new talent and to assist with the development of our existing writers.”

PHOTO: (L-R) Simon Harris, Tom Currie, James Pitt and Jack Stanley