Minds On Fire joins up with BMG, launches first signing Human Family

Independent publisher Minds on Fire has signed a global admin deal and co-publishing deal with BMG.

Under the agreement, BMG will handle global admin for the entire Minds On Fire catalogue and co-sign artists.

The first signings have been revealed as Emre Turkmen and Michael Goldsworthy, founder members of Years & Years, which is now Olly Alexander’s solo project. The pair are now working under the name Human Family and are managed by Andy Spence of One Helix Management.

Minds On Fire was founded by Your Army founder James Pitt and former Polydor and EMI A&R executive Simon Harris, with a remit to sign new and established songwriters, primarily in dance and pop.

Recent successes include Head & Heart by Joel Corry & MNEK, which was co-written by Minds On Fire’s Robert Harvey, who has also collaborated with Louis Tomlinson, David Guetta, Clean Bandit, Becky Hill and Kaiser Chiefs.

BMG are as hungry as we are to add value for our writers and build this business James Pitt

James Pitt said: “Minds On Fire has an independent ethos and spirit but we wanted access to the global admin processes, sync teams and tech of a large progressive publisher and with that in mind BMG were the obvious choice as partners. The team there are completely aligned with what we are setting out to achieve and they are as hungry as we are to add value for our writers and build this business. We are also pleased to announce Emre and Michael as the first signings to this new co-publishing agreement and are very excited about their new project Human Family.”

Lisa Cullington, vice president creative, BMG said: “It’s a great endorsement that Minds on Fire have decided to partner with us. James Pitt and Simon Harris are a fantastic creative force finding and developing songwriting talent and we look forward to working with them closely. We welcome Human Family as our first joint signing and look forward to what we can achieve together.”

Above (L-R): Simon Harris, Lisa Cullington and James Pitt