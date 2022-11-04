Moon Projects launches publishing division with Warner Chappell

Moon Projects, the label and creative agency founded by Mary Rahmani, has launched its publishing division in partnership with Warner Chappell Music.

“Through its joint publishing venture, Moon Projects will further its goal of supporting artists and songwriters across all stages of development, while providing a resource for them to manage their catalogues alongside a team of seasoned veterans,” said a statement. “Moon Projects’ publishing division will combine the white-glove service and personal attention of a small artist development collective, with the support and resources of one of the biggest music publishers in the world.”

“I’m so thrilled to be launching the publishing division of Moon Projects,” said Mary Rahmani (pictured), the former TikTok music exec who launched the company last year. “Warner Chappell is one of the most trusted names in music publishing, and I am a huge admirer of their work. I could not be prouder to be working with them on this exciting joint venture, which will allow Moon Projects to further its goal of supporting the artists and songwriters we love in an equitable and transparent way that encourages career longevity.”

Warner Chappell Music SVP of A&R and venture partners, Rich Christina, added: “Mary is bringing a new and fresh approach to the industry with Moon Projects and this joint venture will expand those efforts even more. We’re proud to be working together to ensure more songwriters and digital creators have a publishing partner that protects their best interests.”

The deal marks Moon Projects’ second joint venture with a major label conglomerate. Moon Projects also has a record label imprint through Republic Records and represents Em Beihold.

In addition to its joint ventures with Warner Chappell Music and Republic Records, Moon Projects offers creative services such as creator curation and strategy across short-form video platforms, as well as digital consulting services for musicians and brands.