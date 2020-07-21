FutureKind is considering its future publishing partnerships as it aims to expand operations internationally.

Outside of Australia and New Zealand, where it has teamed with Mushroom, the company has a global joint venture admin agreement with Sony/ATV, which is up for renewal.

That deal was signed with Guy Moot, who’s since left to become CEO at Warner Chappell Music.

“That relationship [with Moot at Sony/ATV] worked very well for us both professionally and personally,” said Chuck Waite. “We’ve always been ...