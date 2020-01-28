More Juice Wrld music to come, says publisher BMG

Juice Wrld has a posthumous No.1 in the UK singles chart as a featured artist and co-writer with Eminem on Godzilla. The track debuted at the summit with sales of 52,633, according to the Official Charts Company.

In December, the US rapper suffered a seizure during a police search of his private jet at Chicago airport and later died in hospital. Last week a coroner ruled that Juice Wrld (real name Jarad Anthony Higgins) died as a result of an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers.

Juice Wrld was just 21 when he passed away, but his publisher BMG has suggested that his prolific work rate means there will be further posthumous releases to come.

In response to the UK No.1, Thomas Scherer, EVP, repertoire & marketing, BMG LA, paid tribute to Juice Wrld.

“We are all very proud of Juice Wrld and that his music continues to be honoured and live on forever,” he told Music Week. “There is still so much more to come which will show how creative and prolific he was as an artist. This is just the start of a new beginning.”

Juice Wrld’s biggest solo hit Lucid Dreams returned to the UK Top 30 in December. The 2018 singled previously peaked at No.10 and has sales of 1,062,638, according to the Official Charts Company.

Following his death, there were tributes from fellow artists, collaborators and industry figures including Ellie Goulding, Meek Mill, Ella Mai and Music Week cover star Tuma Basa. Juice Wrld was also recognised during the In Memoriam segment of the Grammys on Sunday (January 26).