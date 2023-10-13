More than 350 industry professionals attend IMPF Summit and Songwriting Camp in Palma

The second edition of IMPF’s Global Music Summit saw more than 350 independent music publishing professionals and associated businesses meet in Palma de Mallorca this week.

Since the inaugural event last year, the Music Entrepreneurial and Creative Industry Summit, and its concurrent Songwriting Camp, has become a popular destination for independent music publishers, songwriters, and industry friends and partners.

The 2023 event was made possible through co-financing from the EU’s Creative Europe Programme; partners 22D Music Group, Kemper Music Group, Roba Music Verlag, and Strictly Confidential Music Publishing; and a host of big name sponsors, including Reservoir Media, Bucks Music Group, Downtown Music Publishing, Beggars Music, Spotify, GC Partners; ICE Services, Reel Muzik Werks, On Music, Session Studio, and OYEZ!.

The list of delegates in attendance represented some of the world’s most successful publishing and associated companies from the US, Canada, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, UAE, India, Turkey, Israel and countries across Africa, South America and Europe.

The Summit programme covered many of the pressing issues concerning music publishers and the wider industry today, such as the threat and opportunities presented by AI; the growing need for better metadata; how to build a more inclusive music business; and making sure authors and composers get their fair share of the modern music value chain. The list of speakers contributing to the programme included high profile names from across the world.

PHOTO: How To Build Bigger And How To Build Better panel (L-R) Margaret McGuffin (Music Publishers Canada), Tony D. Alexander (Made In Memphis Entertainment), Eva Karman Reinhold (Smilodon, SOM, IMPALA), Olga Heijns (Next Era Publishing)

Meanwhile, the Palma Songwriting Camp ran alongside the IMPF Music Summit, from October 6-10. It saw 20 writers/artists, selected by a committee, collaborating in groups at Palma Music Studios. The project culminated in a listening session open to all Palma delegates.

IMPF President Annette Barrett said: “It’s been such an incredible event, a great atmosphere, and everyone has thoroughly enjoyed the programme. We've had more than double the numbers attending on last year, and so many people have told me that they are coming away with new business, which is the point of having such a B2B international meeting.

“It's also been great to have the outreach to the creative fraternity, with Jamie Hartman and the excellent young writers at the song camp. I think the independent sector mixes the entrepreneurial and creator sectors very well. I'm really grateful to everyone, to Creative Europe and to all the sponsors and partners that have made it such a success. We’ll definitely be back in Palma next year.”