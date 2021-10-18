Moses Martiny becomes SVP of global digital commercial strategy at Sony Music Publishing

Sony Music Publishing has promoted Moses Martiny to senior vice president, global digital commercial strategy.

Within this position, Moses will develop and coordinate SMP’s commercial strategies across its global digital business and lead negotiations with global DSP and online platform partners. He will be working with the newly expanded global digital team to grow and diversify songwriter revenue from both established and emerging digital platforms.

Martiny has led multi-territory negotiations with major digital services including Spotify, Apple, Google, YouTube, Amazon, Deezer, and SoundCloud in Europe, MENA, India, and beyond. He has also played an integral part in closing digital licensing deals enabling SMP’s songwriters to earn royalties from Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube Shorts.

With a Distinction MBA from INSEAD and an MSc in Informatics Engineering from the Technical University of Denmark, Martiny spent several years in management consulting, focusing on digital strategy, growth strategy, and strategic sourcing, before working in the music business. He then worked in various strategy and business development positions throughout the music industry, including roles at EMI Records and PRS for Music, prior to joining Sony Music Publishing.

“I am honoured to have this opportunity to further advance our global digital strategy alongside our incredible team and to help grow income for SMP songwriters in this evolving market,” said Martiny. “I look forward to working with existing and new digital partners to enable innovation and create new financial opportunities for songwriters.”

Based in the company's UK Office, Martiny will be reporting to president of global digital Antony Bebawi.

Bebawi said: “Moses has consistently demonstrated the value that he brings to Sony Publishing and its songwriters through his important contributions to our digital licensing strategy and the negotiation of key UK and international deals. I am really excited that he is taking on this expanded role, and I look forward to working together as we continue to drive growth for SMP’s songwriters.”





