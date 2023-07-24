MPA announces second Nxt-Gen scholars scheme

The MPA has announced that applications are now open for its 2023 Nxt-Gen Scholars scheme.

Applications are invited from those in the early stages of their careers with up to three years experience.

As part of its Nxt-Gen Scholars scheme, the MPA strives for positive change in the industry and to encourage a more diverse and inclusive music publishing community. The Nxt-Gen membership offers access to publishing communities, networking events and career-building resources.

Scholars are also given access to all MPA training courses, networking opportunities, involvement in the MPA Futures Group, access to all MPA Employee Networks, one-on-one support from the MPA’s membership team, wellbeing programmes, work-experience opportunities and CV, application writing and interview technique support and reviews.

Careers in music publishing should be accessible for all Clare Everson

The programme is led by MPA Richard Toeman Scholarship 2019/20 winner Clare Everson, senior creative manager at Classics & Screen, Universal Music Publishing Group, alongside MPA board member Jackie Davidson MBE of ART Music, who both act as ambassadors.

“We founded the Nxt-Gen Scholarship with the aim of providing opportunities for, and elevating the voices of, those who have been underrepresented in the music publishing industry,” said Everson. “Careers in music publishing should be accessible for all, regardless of what means or opportunities have been available to people. This scholarship endeavours to open up networking, learning and support for career progression so that the music publishing industry can in turn benefit from more diverse talent.”

We have a disproportionate diversity gap across our sector which needs to be challenged head-on Jackie Davidson

Jackie Davidson added: “I am proud to act as an ambassador for Nxt-Gen Scholars, bringing my passion for diversity, inclusion and fairness within the industry to the MPA. We have a disproportionate diversity gap across our sector which needs to be challenged head-on. By creating opportunities at all levels, we will be left with a more insightful industry that considers a range of cultural perspectives. This scholarship will be invaluable to our recipients’ educational, networking and career progression within the field of music publishing.”

MPA head of diversity, Equality & Inclusion Helen Choudhury commented: “We are thrilled to announce that we will be welcoming a new cohort of Nxt-Gen Scholars for 2023. This initiative is part of the MPA’s wider and ongoing work to help raise awareness and improve opportunities for all under-represented groups. We warmly thank our MPA Board and wider networks for their continued support with this scheme.”