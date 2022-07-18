MPA appoints Paulette Long & Rachel Lindley, Roberto Neri steps down as Music Publishers Association chair

The Music Publishers Association (and group of companies) has appointed Paulette Long (Long Term Music) as MPA chair.

Rachel Lindley (Oxford University Press) has been named as PMLL chair.

They join current MCPS chair Jackie Alway, of Universal Music Publishing Group, as chairs across all three MPA Group companies.

Roberto Neri and Richard King have retired from their roles as MPA and PMLL chairs. Neri has served as chair for three years, while King has served for 10.

Paulette Long has 38 years’ experience within music publishing and the wider music industry working as a publisher, consultant and director. She has served as a board director of the MPA, PRS For Music and has been included in Music Week’s Women in Music Roll of Honour.

Rachel Lindley is an experienced music, education and publishing professional, specialising in the digital, printed music publishing and education sectors. She has served on the MPA, PMLL and Youth Music boards.

Paul Clements, CEO, MPA, said: “I very much look forward to furthering our organisation's work with Paulette, Jackie and Rachel at the helm, while I warmly thank Roberto and Richard for their dedication and incredibly hard work on behalf of our members, while supporting my team and I throughout their service as chairs.”

Roberto Neri, retiring chair, MPA, said: “It has been the biggest honour to serve as chair of the MPA and to represent the UK’s stellar music publishing community. I could not be happier to pass the baton to the amazing Paulette and to see the MPAs reinforced commitment to diversity and inclusion. I have no doubt that Paulette will continue the MPA’s meaningful work towards ensuring the publishing sector is truly advocated for and represented. Given my role as chief operating officer at Utopia Music, I have also made the decision to step down from the board to ensure neutrality, as we continue to serve all parts of the music industry equally and work with all trade bodies represented at UK Music.”

Paulette Long, incoming chair, MPA, said: "I'm really pleased to be taking on this role as chair of the MPA. I would like to express my thanks to my predecessor Roberto Neri for his vision, hard work and entrepreneurial style during his time as chair. I look forward to working with the board and the entire MPA team, along with the MPA Publisher members as we work towards creating a more dynamic organisation and a stronger, more balanced industry.”

Rachel Lindley, chair, PMLL said: “I am delighted to step into my new role as chair of PMLL. To witness the success and growth of PMLL over the past few years has been incredibly exciting and I thank and congratulate Richard King on his dedication to his role as chair over the past ten years.”

The MPA will undertake a three-month governance review across its group companies. The organisation is also launching 10 employee networks as part of its focus on diversity and inclusion.