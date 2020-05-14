Mummy Dust Music joins IMPEL

Independent publisher Mummy Dust Music Inc has joined IMPEL.

Mummy Dust Music is the publishing entity of Linus Entertainment, a family of leading Canadian independent record labels. Established by Bernie Finkelstein, founder of True North Records, Mummy Dust has secured signings such as Leeroy Stagger, Old Man Luedecke, Jane Bunnett, Del Barber and Catherine MacLellan, alongside a legacy roster featuring the likes of Rough Trade (High School Confidential), Stephen Fearing (Coryanna) and Barney Bentall (Do Ya).

Rob Brown, Mummy Dust manager, music, publishing, licensing and performance, said: “IMPEL has proven their deep commitment to independent music publishers. By streamlining disparate work registration processes through a series of strategic global partnerships, IMPEL has become the long sought after one-stop shop for global mechanical and performance royalty collection. Their top-level expertise of the nuances of the global publishing business is a unique value add that will undoubtedly prove to be vital to the dynamic global strategies of indies across the world.

"We are pleased to announce our membership of this growing organisation as we continue to administer the works of our world-class writers and publishers.”

IMPEL is the international collective licensing agency representing digital music publishing rights.

IMPEL CEO Sarah Williams (pictured) said: “We’re delighted to welcome Mummy Dust to the IMPEL collective. The quality and eclecticism of their classic rock and folk repertoire adds a fantastic new dimension to our rich offering, and we are looking forward to working with Rob and the team as we continue to strengthen our ties to the Canadian publishing community.”

To make sure you can access Music Week wherever you are, subscribe to our digital issue by clicking here.