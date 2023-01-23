Mushroom Publishing signs Sam Tompkins for Australia & New Zealand

Mushroom Music Publishing has signed UK singer-songwriter Sam Tompkins for Australia & New Zealand.

Sam Tompkins has more than 130 million global streams and 3.4 million monthly Spotify listeners.

Island-signed Tompkins’ seven-track EP Who Do You Pray To? peaked at No.7 in the UK last year and has sales of 8,397, according to the Official Charts Company.

His recent single Lose It All, which entered the UK Top 100, has amassed 12 million global streams. New single Die For Someone is taken from Tompkins’ upcoming debut album.

He has collaborated with artists including JNR Choi, whose viral hit To The Moon (218 million streams) features Tompkins’ vocals, while Nicki Minaj & Yung Bleu recently sampled his song Whole on Love In The Way.

Justin Bieber invited Tompkins to perform with him on stage during his world tour in 2022.

“We are honoured to be partnering with Sam and Nim [Nimesh Jani, manager] in Australia and New Zealand,” said Erol Yurdagul, head of A&R and creative, Mushroom Music Publishing. “Sam is an incredible artist and hugely talented songwriter whose storytelling hits straight to the heart and we can’t wait to support his growth and help realise his creative vision.”

“The team at Mushroom Music Publishing have been incredible to work with,” said Catalyst Management’s Nimesh Jani. “Knowing your artist is represented in such great creative detail in a part of the world he hasn’t been to yet, makes the process so much more valuable.”