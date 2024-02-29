Music publishing JV Alternative Songs unveils four new signings

Alternative Songs, a joint venture between artist management company Various Artists and music publisher Stellar Songs, has announced a number of new signings.

Based in London & Los Angeles, Alternative Songs is headed by former EMI, Universal Publishing, BMG Publishing and Wildlife Entertainment executive Joe Etchells, who joined Various Artists as head of A&R and artist development last year.

Alternative Songs, which is administered by Downtown Music, has announced four new signings to its publishing roster – Glen Roberts, RNDM Beats, DeijuVHS and Ed Cousins – who will spearhead the company's roster.

Joe Etchells said: “We’re off to a great start with these four signings, we’re here to stay and we’re looking to add to our growing pool of talent. Alternative Songs exists to offer the chance for songwriters and producers to come in from leftfield and deliver mainstream success!”

Glen Roberts is a UK-based songwriter whose credited songs have been streamed over 400 million times. Roberts has co-writes on Aurora's album The Gods We Can Touch and the UK Top 5 album Skin by Joy Crookes. He has collaborated with Valencia Grace, Rachel Chinouriri, NOTD, Lighthouse Family and many more. He also co-wrote the England Women’s World Cup anthem Call Me A Lioness .

RNDM Beats recently scored a Capital Radio Big Top 40 No.1 with Craig David and Wes Nelson and has worked with the likes of Aitch, Black Sheriff, Ella Henderson, Yungblud, Claudia Valentina, Robin Knightz, Talia Mar, Cate Canning, Arthur Hill and Daniel Briskin, alongside collaborations with Litek, Whyjay, Neave Applebaum, iO, KZ and more.

Meanwhile, DeijuVHS was recently nominated for a MOBO.

Joe Etchells said: “Deij struck us as an artist fusing Linkin Park and The Prodigy which excited us accordingly! Pulling a very young multicultural crowd to his raucous live shows, Deij brings such an intense and immediate physical reaction that members of the Various Artists team have already been caught up in multiple mosh pits and circles of death. Deij is a future superstar and will be releasing multiple tracks this year.”

Also joining the Alternative Songs roster is long-term Various Artists client Ed Cosens, the Sheffield-based songwriter/producer who is also the guitarist in Reverend and the Makers. He has enjoyed recent success co-writing the hit single In The Dark by Sophie & The Giants x Purple Disco Machine, which was the biggest airplay record across Europe in 2023.

