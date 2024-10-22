Music supervision company 45RPM partners with Universal Music Publishing Group

Music supervision company 45RPM has launched a music publishing arm, supported by Universal Music Publishing Group.

Ayla Owen (pictured above), managing director of 45RPM, said the partnership is aimed at “elevating the music creation process and amplifying the voices of exceptional talent”.

"We are thrilled to embark on this innovative partnership with Universal Music Publishing Group,” said Owen. “Through this collaboration, composers and songwriters can access the best of both worlds: the specialised attention and industry insight of our seasoned music supervisors, combined with the expansive reach and legacy of Universal Music Publishing. Together, we aim to elevate the music creation process and amplify the voices of exceptional talents worldwide."

45RPM was established in 2022 by music supervision experts Iain Cooke (Back to Black, The Gentleman), Sarah Bridge (The Crown, Theory of Everything), Catherine Grieves (Baby Reindeer, Killing Eve) and Nick Angel (Paddington 2, Bridget Jones’ Diary).

Owen, former head of music at BBH London and ex European VP of sync at Warner Chappell Music, took on the role of MD in January 2024.

Its venture into music publishing is aimed at spotlighting composers and songwriters in film, TV, advertising and gaming.

Nick Angel, founder and director of 45RPM, said: “What we also very much hope to do in our partnership with UMPG is bring composers more into the world of creating songs and likewise help facilitate songwriters into composing music for Film and TV,” said. “We’re perfectly placed to be a bridge for both, and would be delighted if we could in any way be a catalyst for both.”

Natasha Baldwin, EVP, UMPG classics & screen, said: “At UMPG, we are uniquely positioned to champion both composers and songwriters on a global scale with our specialist skills in screen and classical music, alongside our extensive reach across all mainstream genres. We are therefore delighted to enter into this collaboration with 45RPM, a company clearly blazing a trail in the music supervision world and to amplify their offering to composers and songwriters in the audiovisual space.”

Tom Foster, SVP, film and TV, Europe, UMPG: “45RPM have an incredible track record in music supervision and we are delighted to be part of the journey as they build their publishing roster. I’m particularly excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings for UMPG songwriters and composers in terms of original songs and score for TV and film productions.”