MusicBird acquires Alex P's song catalogue

MusicBird has acquired the song catalogue of Greek-Swedish songwriter and producer, Alexander "Alex P" Papaconstantinou.

The music rights investment company has acquired the writer’s share and his share of publishing across the collection of songs.

Adopting the producer pseudonym name Alex P in 2011, when he joined the RedOne production and 2101 Songs writing team, Papaconstantinou went on to produce and co-write several hit songs. The collaboration with RedOne lasted until 2014, during which time he co-wrote and produced the Enrique Iglesias hit I Like How It Feels and co-wrote and produced the Khaled album C’est La Vie.

During his time with RedOne, Alex P co-wrote or produced several hit singles leading to 3 BMI Awards and a Latin Grammy.

He has written and produced multiple hits for superstar names both in Latin music and global pop including Paulina Rubio (Boys Will Be Boys), Jennifer Lopez (Live it Up ft Pitbull) and Nicki Minaj (Whip It), and has also written several songs for the Eurovision Song Contest including Fuego by Eleni Foureira.

Alex Papaconstantinou said: “I am extremely proud of the songs I have written over the last decade or so and to see those songs find a new home with a progressive and passionate team is fantastic as I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Paul Brown, CEO of MusicBird, said: “We continue to be laser-focused on bringing timeless hits from diverse artists and writers into the MusicBird collection and to be able to work with such an incredibly talented writer in Alex, who has written some major Latin music hits as well as broader pop hits, is very exciting for our team.”

MusicBird’s current music collection includes a mix of rights (writers share, master recording income, publishing and neighbouring rights) from artists and songwriters including Midge Ure, songwriter JR Rotem (including hits by Rihanna, Jason Derulo, Fall Out Boy, Iyaz and Sean Kingston) and multiple Grammy-winning artist Shaggy (including It Wasn’t Me, Angel and Boombastic).

The company entered the music acquisition space in 2021 with a focus on hits from a diverse range of genres.

In February 2023, MusicBird announced a $100million loan facility deal with MUFG (Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group) to power its growth and fund further music rights deals.