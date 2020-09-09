My Life Story and Mute Song ink worldwide publishing deal

Pop favourites My Life Story have signed a worldwide publishing agreement with Mute Song.

The agreement includes last year’s World Citizen album, their first for 19 years, as well as the rights to much of the band’s back catalogue from the Britpop era, formerly held by Universal Music Publishing, including the Top 40 singles 12 Reasons Why I Love Her and Sparkle.

Founder and frontman Jake Shillingford and co-writer Nick Evans have also signed with Mute Song under the name Chøppersaurus – a moniker the duo has used for sync and composition work. The deal will see Shillingford and Evans working closely alongside Mute Song’s Pepe Janz, co-writing with other artists and providing topline and production work from their Brighton studio.

Shillingford said: “Signing with David McGinnis and the team feels like the most natural fit in our career. In the last few years Nick and I have developed into composers as well as songwriters and Mute Song’s multi-faceted roster is a mirror to our ambitions. Their sharp focus on sync and now songwriting collaboration is the perfect recipe for us.

“Mute has been part of my DNA since my formative years, growing up in Essex, with many legendary acts from the label congregating around Southend Art College where both my parents taught.

“My father still insists that Alison Moyet babysat for me while he was giving printmaking evening classes, the kind of breezy hearsay that still needs to be properly fact checked.”

In the great barnyard of music Jake Shillingford is a strutting golden rooster and Nick Evans is a powerful silver goat David McGinnis, Mute Song

Chøppersaurus have won industry awards for production music and scored cult US horror movie Bloodfest for Rooster Teeth.

David McGinnis of Mute Song added: “In the great barnyard of music Jake Shillingford is a strutting golden rooster and Nick Evans is a powerful silver goat. We will cherish and nurture these majestic beasts and treasure their sparkling musical droppings.”

PHOTO: (L-R) David McGinnis (Mute Song), Nick Evans, Jake Shillingford (My Life Story / Chøppersaurus), Pepe Janz, Simon Ballard (Mute Song).