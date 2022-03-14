Nat King Cole estate teams with Irving Azoff's Iconic Artists Group

The family of the legendary Nat King Cole have entered into an agreement with Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group.

The partnership will manage, protect, preserve and expand Nat King Cole’s legacy to new generations. The deal encompasses a broad range of rights from Cole’s career including his recorded music, publishing, television shows, and name and likeness.

A renowned singer and jazz pianist, Cole is remembered for countless iconic classics including The Very Thought of You, Straighten Up and Fly Right, Unforgettable, Nature Boy, Stardust, When I Fall In Love, and the festive staple, The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire).

“We’re delighted to entrust our father’s legacy to Irving Azoff and the team at Iconic,” said Timolin and Casey Cole in a joint statement. “Through the years, it’s been amazing to see how dad’s music continues to inspire and bring people together, and with Iconic at the helm, we know his musical legacy will endure and continue to grow.”

“We are thrilled that Nat King Cole’s family is trusting us with his musical legacy,” said Irving Azoff, chairman and CEO of The Azoff Company. “He was a groundbreaking artist that influenced generations of artists that followed him. One of our true greats - his voice is instantly recognizable and an enduring piece of the fabric of our lives.”

“Nat King Cole is undoubtedly one of the most popular and influential entertainers of all time, a true trailblazer, both musically and culturally,” said Jimmy Edwards, president, Iconic. “Iconic is proud to be the new home of Nat King Cole and we look forward to working closely with his family as well as Universal Music Group and his label, Capitol Records to ensure that his incomparable talent continues to be celebrated around the world.”